5K families get free Thanksgiving dinners through New Beginnings Church in Woodlawn

New Beginnings Church and Project HOOD held a Thanksgiving dinner and turkey giveaway in Woodlawn, Chicago, feeding 5,000 families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A seemingly endless line of cars weaved for miles through Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, leading to New Beginnings Church for the gift of a Thanksgiving dinner.

"We have so many families that are in need. We're trying our best to service everyone we can. Our goal is 5,000 families," said Project HOOD volunteer Tamara Mitchell.

Saturday morning marked the annual Everybody Eats Thanksgiving food drive, expertly executed by over 350 volunteers from nonprofit Project HOOD, an organization which works to strengthen and serve communities across Chicago.

"I actually love the feeling of giving back to the community, so this is a beautiful thing to me," said Project HOOD volunteer Arvey Wormley.

Corey Brooks is the CEO of Project HOOD and the senior pastor at New Beginnings Church.

"It tells me that the need is great. It tells me that people really are in situations that are really tough," Brooks said.

He said the decision to provide meals for 5,000 families is no arbitrary number.

"You know, Jesus fed 5,000. So we figured, 'Hey, if Jesus can feed 5,000 in that day and time, then how much more should we be doing?' So, this is our attempt to symbolize something he did," Brooks said.

One family at a time, volunteers quickly packed boxes of Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, veggies, cake mix and more into cars.

"It means a whole lot to be here and to be living in the living," said Earline Rice, who received food.

Volunteers said some people started getting in line at 9 p.m. Friday to beat the rush and to secure their meal.

"This day is so exciting for me. This day means love, unity, giving and peace amongst the people," said Karen Williams, another food recipient. "The people here have a lovely, caring generous heart."

With Thanksgiving just days away, the selfless group of people served as a reminder about what the season of giving is really all about.

"You reap what you sow, you give and life gives back to you. If you love people, you will get love in return," Brooks said.