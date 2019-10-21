Mayor Lightfoot to announce city partnership with BMO Harris Bank to reinvest in South, West Sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join the CEO of BMO Harris Bank Monday to announce a new initiative to revitalize communities on Chicago's South and West Sides.This will be the city's first corporate sponsorship of this type.The initiative titledwill create a network of communities for planned growth, starting with 10 historically under-invested communities:, according to the released announcement.The initiative will be BMO's largest neighborhood investment to date and the city hopes to bring more private companies onboard.