Mayor Lightfoot to announce city partnership with BMO Harris Bank to reinvest in South, West Sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join the CEO of BMO Harris Bank Monday to announce a new initiative to revitalize communities on Chicago's South and West Sides.

This will be the city's first corporate sponsorship of this type.

The initiative titled INVEST South/West will create a network of communities for planned growth, starting with 10 historically under-invested communities: Auburn Gresham, Austin, Englewood, Humboldt Park, North Lawndale, New City, Quad Communities, Roseland, South Chicago, and South Shore, according to the released announcement.

The initiative will be BMO's largest neighborhood investment to date and the city hopes to bring more private companies onboard.
