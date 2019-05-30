City dedicates rainbow crosswalks in Boystown ahead of Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pride Month starts this weekend and Thursday there was a colorful celebration in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood.Aldermen Tom Tunney and James Cappleman dedicated rainbow crosswalks in Boystown in honor of the LGBTQ community.The crosswalks run for about a mile along Halsted Street from Melrose Street to Bradley Place. Also Thursday, the neighborhood will celebrate Boystown's Landmark Designation status by the city.The city's 50th Annual Pride Parade is on Sunday June 30. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be the honorary grand marshal.