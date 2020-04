Coronavirus Chicago: City to offer free webinar on workers' rights during COVID-19 outbreak

How Governor Pritzker's Stay at Home Order affects essential and non-essential workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) will begin hosting a series of free webinars Tuesday designed to help Chicago employees know their rights during the COVID-19 outbreak.The webinars will be offered throughout the week and will be hosted by BACP's Director of Labor Standards and local business representatives.Webinars will begin Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. with Spanish options available later in the week.The free sessions are designed to help employees navigate the challenges of this crisis by providing an overview of local, state and federal laws and resources for workers.Webinar topics will include:Participants can register at www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops