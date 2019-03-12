Chicago police officers honored for heroism during deadly Mercy Hospital shooting

Four people were killed, including rookie Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, after a gunman opened fire at the main hospital on Nov. 19.
The shooting began as a domestic incident as the suspect, Juan Lopez, targeted his ex-fiance before taking the life of two others and then himself.
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored Lieutenant Jacob Alderden, Officer Elvis Turcinovic, and Officer Bernard Quijano at the Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union Tuesday. These officers represented all the officers who responded to the shooting.
"It's an honor to be recognized. Officer Jimenez was a true hero, not because he lost his life, but because with 18 months on the job he did exactly what he was trained to do without any hesitation at all," Lt. Alderden said at the ceremony.
All three men were instrumental in keeping more people from getting hurt and finally subduing Lopez, before he eventually took his own life.
"These officers drive and ran into danger because that is what they do. They answer the call for help," said Arthur Hannus, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation President.
The life and service of Officer Samuel Jimenez will be remembered later this year when his name is added to the wall at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.