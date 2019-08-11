daily herald

Daily Herald: Looking back on Woodstock 50 years later

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week marks the 50th anniversary of what some call the most profound event in music history: Woodstock.

In August of 1969, nearly 500,000 people gathered for three days of peace and music.

The Daily Herald spoke with some suburban Chicago residents who attended Woodstock.

Daily Herald writer Barbara Vitello stopped by ABC7 to talk about the importance of the music festival.

Watch the video above to take a trip down memory lane!

For the full article, visit dailyherald.com
