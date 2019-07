EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of motorcycles took part in the 15th annual Ride to Remember to honor fallen officers Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of motorcycles took part in the 15th annual Ride to Remember to honor fallen officers Sunday.The Ride to Remember kicked off at about 9 a.m., with the bikers traveling from Harrison Street and Kedzie Avenue to the Gold Star Memorial by Soldier Field for a short ceremony.The event honors Chicago police officers who have died in the line of duty and provides monetary support for their families. One thousand riders were expected to be taking part.Proceeds from the event go to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Over the last 15 years they've raised $250,000.