Father's Day

Black fatherhood honored during West Side Fatherhood Initiative Parade

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This is Father's Day weekend, one group is celebrating all that dads do with a first of its kind parade.

With the community's help, United States congressman Danny Davis honored fatherhood.

"Black lives do matter. Black manhood does matter," Davis said.

The fist ever Fatherhood Initiative Parade rolled down Kedzie and Fifth Avenue through this West Side neighborhood located in 7th District Davis represents.

The Saturday afternoon celebration honored more than 250 fathers. The men were all nominated by community members, family and friends.

ABC7 Eyewitness News photojournalist Derrick Robinson accepted the award with his daughter.

"It feels great. For this to work, it starts with the father in the community," Robinson said.

Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Ernest Cato was also recognized.

"It's great to be a father to actually come out here and be acknowledged by the congressman and our community is huge," Cato said.

The proud dads received Father's Congressional Certificated along with a gift bag packed with face masks, sanitizer and other items.

This year's recognition comes over the Juneteenth weekend and hopes to reinforce the message that Black fathers matter.

"Father are that initial male role model in our lives. They help to teach us how to be men," Raynell Vaughn, one of the co-organizers said.

"This is our time to lead right now," Christian Byrd said. "This is not our time to put our heads down."

The event also promoted the 2020 Census and voter registration.

Supporters of this event say it's incredibly important not only just to acknowledge to contributions of fathers in the Black community, but also change the perceptions and narratives of black men and their families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnear west sidechicagoparadeblack lives matterfather's day
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATHER'S DAY
Dad launches YouTube advice channel
Real Men Cook goes virtual
John Legend variety special to air Father's Day on ABC
Janet Jackson surprises superfan dad at Las Vegas concert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
634 new COVID-19 cases in IL; school guidelines expected soon
Chicago anti-Trump protest planned ahead of Tulsa rally
Retired Chicago Fire lieutenant dies after contracting COVID-19
15-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in Woodridge
Artists paint queer-affirming murals around the city
Student: Teacher asked her to 'anglicize' her Vietnamese name
Bagged garden salads recalled from ALDI, Jewel-Osco after outbreak of Cyclospora
Show More
Car washing for COVID-19 and social justice
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jail
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, scattered storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News