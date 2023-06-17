Glenview-based ABT has last-minute shoppers covered with these same-day delivery Father's Day gift ideas.

Father's Day 2023: Glenview-based ABT has great last-minute gifts for gadget-loving dads

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- If you put off Father's Day shopping until the last minute this year, no need to worry, Abt Electronics has you covered. The company offers same day delivery, so even if you order on the last day, you'll get the gift in time to wrap it and drop if off to dad!

Carl Prouty, known as "The Technologist" at Abt joined ABC 7's Mark Rivera with some last-minute gift ideas.

Mophie 10,000 mAh Battery Bank $29.99

- Great for the dad on the go to keep his phone charged

- Small enough to fit in a pocket or bag

- 2-3 full phone charges

Ridge Wallet On sale for $76 (normally $95.00)

- Stylish

- Available in a variety of colors (pricing will vary)

- RFID protection to keep info safe

Bose NC700 Headphones $299.00 (normally $379.00)

- Very comfortable

- Sound amazing

- Great for travel

- Noise canceling provides peace and quiet whenever you need it

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven $399.00

- Outdoor pizza oven

- Portable, can bring with to party

- Runs on LP or NG

- Keeps consistent temperature (up to 950 Fahrenheit)

- Simple setup, no tools required for assembly

- Variety of accessories available

Samsung Freestyle Projector $597.99 (normally $897.99)

- Portable projector

- Built in speaker

- Optional battery pack sold separately allows you to take it anywhere

- Smart features built in if you're on wi-fi

Baume and Mercier Clifton Moon Phase Watch $5050.00

- Automatic movement

- Sapphire crystal case back lets you see the watches mechanics working

- Alligator leather strap

- Eye catching design