COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Get your Irish on at the 33rd annual Irish Fest

EMBED </>More Videos

The annual Irish Fest at the Irish American Heritage Center is happening this weekend. (WLS)

The annual Irish Fest at the Irish American Heritage Center is happening this weekend. The annual event, now in its 33rd year features local and international Irish and American music, dance and activities.

Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, Tupelo, the Shannon Rovers and the Bagpipes and Drums of Emerald Society are among this year's performers.

There will also be plenty of Irish dancing, art, cultural exhibits and food all weekend long.

Irish American Heritage Festival
July 6 - 8,
Noon to Midnight

4626 N. Knox Ave. Chicago
Admission: $15 at the door, children 12 and under free
Fest parking is free and a free shuttle runs all weekend from Wilson and Lamon to the Center grounds.

For more information visit: www.irishfestchicago.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsculturefestival
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News