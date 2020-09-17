Coronavirus Chicago: Goodman Theatre to put on outdoor performances of 'Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Goodman Theatre is taking its show on the road with outdoor performances around Chicago starting Thursday.
The theater is scheduled to do performances of "Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It" in communities and parks over the next three weeks. The play centers around the life of Hamer and her work as a civil and voting rights activist.
The League of Women Voters will also be on-site at performances to answer questions about mail-in voting and assisting with voter registration.
The first performance will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Hamilton Park in Englewood on the South Side.
All performances are free. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.
The Goodman's outdoor production is the first post-covid major theatrical endeavor authorized in Chicago. For more information visit, www.goodmantheatre.org.
