Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote ahead of 2020 elections

With the 2020 election in full swing, Tuesday is the day when every American is reminded to do their civic duty.
Tuesday, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.
Every fourth Tuesday in September is dedicated to let potential voters know how and where they can register to vote in upcoming elections.
The unofficial holiday was started back in 2012 in effort to get more people to poles.
According to the National Day calendar, more than 300,000 Americans registered to vote on the inaugural national voter registration day.
ABC7 wants to make sure you have all the resources you need before Election day. Use the links below to find your polling district, local representatives and information on how you can make sure you're registered to vote.
Local Elections:
Cook County
Find Your Polling Place
Know Your Voter Information
Additional resources:
Chicago Board of Elections
Will County Voter Information
Kane County Voter Information
DuPage County Voter Information
McHenry County Voter Information
Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information
State Elections
Illinois voter deadlines|
In-Person: Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day
Online: 16 days before Election Day
Illinois Voter Information
Register to Vote PDF: ENGLISH, SPANISH
U.S. Congressional District Map (broken down by street-Chicago)
Illinois House District (broken down by street-Chicago)
Illinois Senate District (broken down by street-Chicago)
IN
Indiana voter deadlines|
In-Person: 29 days before Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day
Online: 29 days before Election Day
Indiana Voter Information
Indiana Absentee Voting Information
Indiana Voter Registration
WI
Wisconsin voter deadlines|
In-Person: Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 20 days before Election Day
Online: 20 days before Election Day
Wisconsin Voter Registration
Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information
Wisconsin Voter guide
National Resources:
National Voting Resources
Contact your U.S. Senator
U.S. Senate
Write your U.S. Representative
U.S. House of Representatives
Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote ahead of 2020 elections
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News