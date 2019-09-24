vote 2020

Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote ahead of 2020 elections

With the 2020 election in full swing, Tuesday is the day when every American is reminded to do their civic duty.

Tuesday, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is dedicated to let potential voters know how and where they can register to vote in upcoming elections.

The unofficial holiday was started back in 2012 in effort to get more people to poles.

According to the National Day calendar, more than 300,000 Americans registered to vote on the inaugural national voter registration day.

ABC7 wants to make sure you have all the resources you need before Election day. Use the links below to find your polling district, local representatives and information on how you can make sure you're registered to vote.

Local Elections:

Cook County
Find Your Polling Place

Know Your Voter Information

Additional resources:
Chicago Board of Elections

Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

State Elections

Illinois voter deadlines|
In-Person: Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 28 days before Election Day
Online: 16 days before Election Day

Illinois Voter Information

Register to Vote PDF: ENGLISH, SPANISH

U.S. Congressional District Map (broken down by street-Chicago)

Illinois House District (broken down by street-Chicago)

Illinois Senate District (broken down by street-Chicago)

IN

Indiana voter deadlines|
In-Person: 29 days before Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 29 days before Election Day
Online: 29 days before Election Day

Indiana Voter Information

Indiana Absentee Voting Information

Indiana Voter Registration

WI

Wisconsin voter deadlines|
In-Person: Election Day
By Mail: Postmarked 20 days before Election Day
Online: 20 days before Election Day

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter guide

National Resources:

National Voting Resources

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives
