Halloween parade turns Chicago's State Street into spooky spectacle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people marched down State Street Saturday to celebrate Halloween and the city's theater companies.
The "Arts in the Dark" parade took place Saturday night in Chicago's Loop.
It includes Halloween floats, puppets and creative performances to memorialize members of the city's diverse cultural community, organizers said.
This year's procession was dedicated to the "Year of Chicago Theatre."
