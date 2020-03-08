International Women's Day

It's International Women's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People around the world are celebrating Sunday, March 8 for International Women's Day.

The theme for this year is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

On their website, the UN Women said the message for 2020 is that each one of us can chose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women's achievements.

For more information visit www.unwomen.org.

RELATED: Tour women-owned, operated businesses at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl

Here in Chicago, women are being celebrated at the International Women's Day Edgewater Crawl.

The crawl is scheduled from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and begins at W. Granville Avenue and N. Broadway.

There will be food tastings, drink samples and activities at women-owned businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoedgewaterinternational women's daysocietyu.s. & worldwomen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl sold out
Chicago celebrates International Women's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
Residents displaced after Evanston high-rise apartment fire
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington
10 dead, 23 missing as China hotel used in COVID-19 fight collapses
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, windy Sunday
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
Show More
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Celebrate Women's History Month at Edgewater's International Women's Day Crawl
Family honors man killed in Little Village
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Funeral held for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty
More TOP STORIES News