Join the fight against hunger for Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than a million people receive food assistance from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Julie Yurko of the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Nicole Robinson of The Greater Chicago Food Depository stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk about ways Chicagoans can join the fight against hunger.
To help fight hunger in your community, you can wear orange on September 13 for Hunger Action Day, start a food drive, or make a donation to your local food bank. Pack-A-Thons will also be held throughout the month in Park City, Joliet and Rockford.

For event information and more ways to get involved, visit solvehundertoday.org/HAM.
