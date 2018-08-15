More than 14,000 people are expected to attend the Greater Chicago Food Depository's 33rd Annual Hunger Walk on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in historic Jackson Park.
The event raises awareness of hunger and supports the Food Depository's network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and programs that distribute food to our neighbors struggling with hunger every day throughout the Chicago area.
"Ending hunger takes a movement," said Kate Maehr, Food Depository executive director and CEO. "The Hunger Walk helps fuel that movement. Every step makes a difference in the lives of people in need in Chicago and Cook County."
The Hunger Walk provides crucial support to the Food Depository's partner agencies as they serve more than 812,000 individuals in Cook County each year. In some cases, funds raised at the Hunger Walk are enough to enable many agencies to operate for an entire year.
This year's Hunger Walk will also provide an easy way for families, businesses, individuals and organizations to get involved in Hunger Action Month - a month-long, national campaign in September to raise awareness of hunger. By walking on behalf of a food pantry or creating a family or business fundraising team, each walker makes a statement: we believe no one should go hungry in our community.
Premier Sponsors for the 33rd Annual Hunger Walk include ConAgra Brands Foundation, Griffith Foods, Jewel-Osco, PepsiCo, US Foods and ABC 7 Chicago.
The walk steps off at 8:30 a.m. September 8. Registration is available until August 29 at chicagosfoodbank.org/hungerwalk. For more information, visit the website or call 773-247-3663.
About the Greater Chicago Food Depository
The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, is a nonprofit food distribution and training center providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in our community. The Food Depository, founded in 1979, makes a daily impact across Cook County with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children's programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. Last year, the Food Depository distributed more than 69 million pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, dairy products and meat, the equivalent of 158,000 meals every day. For more information, visit chicagosfoodbank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.
Related Topics:
community-eventshungerfundraiserfoodcommunityWoodlawn
community-eventshungerfundraiserfoodcommunityWoodlawn