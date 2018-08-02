Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march to begin Thursday afternoon

People planning to participate in an anti-violence march that would shut down Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon said they're willing to be arrested.Organizers said the march will begin at 4 p.m. at Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, head west on Belmont to Clark Street, then north to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres starting at 7:05 p.m.Barricades surrounded the ballpark early Thursday morning. Police said they will not stand in the way of the protest, as long as it's peaceful.Police urged evening commuters to avoid the drive and plan for limited closures from Fullerton Avenue to Irving Park Road.CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said he respects residents' rights to protest peacefully."What we won't tolerate is people coming out of the protest lines and trying to go into Wrigley Field without paying, things of that nature. We won't tolerate that," Johnson said."People are complaining about us coming there, but we could flip the script. If the residents of Lakeview and Wrigleyville want to come march in Englewood and Lawndale and Austin, believe me, we'd love to have them," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, an organizer.The group is rallying to demand safer communities on the South and West sides, along with better schools and job opportunities.They are also calling for the resignation of both Johnson and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.Different organizers gave some conflicting information. Livingston said they don't intend to march along Lake Shore Drive, but to shut it down. Community activist Tio Hardiman said they plan to march onto the southbound drive and shut down the southbound lanes, then possibly the northbound side.To plan ahead on how to avoid the congestion during the afternoon and evening rush hour, check out ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon's suggestions.