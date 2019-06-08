Community & Events

Young girls from Robbins treated to night of 'Ties & Tiaras'

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Some young ladies from south suburban Robbins were treated to a night of "Ties and Tiaras".

Each princess was escorted into the event held Friday evening at Greater Christian Unity Baptist Church, 3030 Claire Blvd, Robbins, by a top village official.

Organizers say this is a way to help girls from struggling single families have a special prom-like night.

Trustee Jaqueline Henry helped raise money to buy each girl a new dress, tiara, gloves and shoes.

All the girls were selected by their school principal. They ranged from fifth to seventh grade.
