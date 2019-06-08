ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Some young ladies from south suburban Robbins were treated to a night of "Ties and Tiaras".
Each princess was escorted into the event held Friday evening at Greater Christian Unity Baptist Church, 3030 Claire Blvd, Robbins, by a top village official.
Organizers say this is a way to help girls from struggling single families have a special prom-like night.
Trustee Jaqueline Henry helped raise money to buy each girl a new dress, tiara, gloves and shoes.
All the girls were selected by their school principal. They ranged from fifth to seventh grade.
Young girls from Robbins treated to night of 'Ties & Tiaras'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News