Young girls from Robbins treated to night of 'Ties & Tiaras'

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Some young ladies from south suburban Robbins were treated to a night of "Ties and Tiaras".Each princess was escorted into the event held Friday evening at Greater Christian Unity Baptist Church, 3030 Claire Blvd, Robbins, by a top village official.Organizers say this is a way to help girls from struggling single families have a special prom-like night.Trustee Jaqueline Henry helped raise money to buy each girl a new dress, tiara, gloves and shoes.All the girls were selected by their school principal. They ranged from fifth to seventh grade.