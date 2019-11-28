thanksgiving

Chicago Thanksgiving events: 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is here and Chicago has a day filled with festive events for the whole community.

Chicago's 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Marching bands, giant balloons, and colorful floats will march along State Street in downtown Chicago. This year's grand marshals are Miguel Cervantes the star of 'Hamilton' and Chris Sullivan of 'This Is Us.'
Nearly 8,000 runners are also expected to be in Chicago's Lincoln Park for the 42nd Annual Turkey Trot Race. The race features a 5-K and an 8-K for adult runners. Kids can participate in the Plymouth Rock Ramble Race presented by Byline Bank. Donations for the races benefit the Great Chicago Food Depository.
You can also enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner with Chicago police officers from the 2nd district. The food will be provided by Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles and be accompanied by live music and giveaways. The event begins at noon and goes until 3 p.m. at the 2nd District Police Station on 51st and Wentworth. It is free and open to the public.

Some other events happening in our area this Thanksgiving include, a Thanksgiving dinner for 2,500 Salvation Army clients made from scratch by Levy.

The Gary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority will also host a free community dinner. Organizers will also make special deliveries to homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Meson Sabika in Naperville will also host 1,800 guests for free Thanksgiving meals. The owners of the restaurant say they have 250 reservations and plan to feed those suffering from emotional, physical or financial challenges.
