Macaron sales benefiting Special Olympics Chicago

Macarons are vibrant delicate and delectable. But even sweeter, they're supporting Special Olympics Chicago. Next Tuesday, 10 percent of proceeds at Chicago's Vanille Patisserie will be donated to the organization, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary."It's just so important that there is organizations like this that do want to break down barriers. We're all equal, we should be given the same opportunities," said Vanille owner Sophie Evanoff.Ahead of the promotion, Special Olympics athletes Alex Tello, Anthony Clark and Dolores Carter helped piece together these colorful desserts in Vanille's kitchen. They sorted macaron halves, filled them, and sandwiched the finished products together.Staff regularly have "mac parties," where they build macarons by the hundreds, with a disco ball spinning and music pumping overhead. The team at Vanille does this 10,000 times every week. But with National Macaron Day on Tuesday, they enlisted Special Olympics Chicago to make even more-closer to 15,000.You can buy macarons and other French pastries at Vanille's four stores as well as online. If you mention #BreakingDownBarriers in-store, you also get a free macaron. So if you have a sweet tooth Tuesday, grab some macarons to celebrate athletes in a tasty way.