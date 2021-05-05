Chicago reopening: Mayor Lightfoot announces return of summer events; concert series announced

The announcement comes one day after Mayor Lightfoot announced the return of the Chicago Auto Show in July as well as the goal of fully reopening the city by July 4.
Summer events announced Wednesday include the new "Chicago In Tune" music festival, the Grant Park Music Festival as well as dance and public art events. Chicago City markets including Maxwell Street Market and the Taste of Chicago To-Go will also return.
Mayor Lightfoot announces return of cultural events
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is currently reviewing applications for outdoor festivals, street and art/craft fairs and athletic events.
"Despite the unimaginable challenges that were thrown our way last year, we were still able to persist and come together to slow and stop the spread of this virus and put our city on the right path toward a safe reopening," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Open Chicago - including Open Parks, Open Streets and now, Open Culture - is not only the direct result of these efforts, but it also serves as the latest step in our mission to fully restore a sense of normalcy within our city by bringing back and reimagining some of our favorite summer and fall-time activities. I am grateful to every City, arts, community, and business leader who partnered with us on this incredible initiative as well as our residents, who continue to follow public health guidance and keep our COVID-19 metrics low enough to launch efforts like these."
For a full list, visit the DCASE website.
Chicago launches concert series for fully-vaccinated residents
On Wednesday morning, the city announced the launch of the Protect Chicago Music Series, a monthly series of music events exclusively for fully COVID-19 vaccinated Chicagoans. It will include a variety of musical events taking place all across Chicago as an incentive and benefit for Chicagoans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect their families, communities and themselves, the mayor's office said in a statement.
The kickoff event will take place on May 22 in Hyde Park. DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell will perform. The Silverroom is a partner in the first concert.
Attendees must have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine two weeks prior to each event to be eligible to attend. Each event will be ticketed, and attendees must also bring their CDC vaccination card as proof of vaccination and matching photo ID. Tickets will be distributed for each event via Eventbrite, designated vaccination sites, and will call.
For the first event, Saturday, May 8 is the last date to receive a single-dose vaccine, or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, to be eligible to attend. Tickets will be made available first to those who attend a special vaccination event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave. Anyone who is vaccinated at this event with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered a free ticket to attend the May 22 concert. Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.
Individuals who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also eligible for the music series. Tickets for the May 22 event will be released at noon next Monday when The Silverroom goes live with an Eventbrite RSVP portal at https://thesilverroom.com/.
Additional dates and artists in the Protect Chicago Music Series will be announced in the coming weeks throughout the summer.
Music returns to Millennium Park
The Grant Park Music Festival will return to Millennium Park this summer.
"We're still working out the details of exactly what the capacity is going to be at the Pritzker Pavilion for our concerts this summer, so that's gonna be a little bit different," said Paul Winberg, president and CEO of Grant Park Music Festival. "Another thing that's going to be really different is that even though all of our concerts and events are free, they will require reservation.
He said you will need to reserve a spot online or talk to a patron service representative, either in the seating area or on the Great Lawn.
Visit GrantParkMusicFestival.com for more information.
Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in July
The abbreviated Auto Show will take place July 15-19, which is shorter than the normal nine-day run in February, bringing back jobs and an economic boost.
The show will move into Hall F in the West building with 470,000 square feet of indoor space and 100,000 square feet of outdoor space along Indiana Avenue, where test drives will be conducted. There are also plans for a street festival that will feature cars, food and entertainment.
Face masks will be required at all times. There will be contactless delivery for tickets. Temperatures will be scanned and a medical questionnaire must be filled out before entering. A vaccine will not be required.
The show will be smaller, limited to 10,000 people at a time, and shorter, but it is in on nonetheless.
McCormick Place was temporarily turned into an alternative care facility in case hospitals became overwhelmed.