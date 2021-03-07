march for kids

Mercy Home March for Kids 2021 held differently due to COVID-19

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The parades and other major St. Patrick's Day events around Chicago are canceled this year, but Mercy Home for Boys and Girls is still having its annual campaign, March for Kids.

The donations are just coming in different ways.

Mercy Home for Boys & Girls has been helping kids in crisis since 1887. It runs residential, community care, and mentoring programs.
Gifts to March for Kids helps Mercy Home provide a safe home and therapy to help kids heal from trauma and adversity.

RELATED: Mercy Home's 'March for Kids' campaign helps Chicago children seeking refuge from trauma

In the past, March for Kids raised money by having volunteers collect donations around St. Patrick's Day events. This year, the centerpiece is asking for direct donations. Donations will be matched during the entire month of March.

There are also virtual events. The Texas Hold 'em style poker tournament is on March 19th. On March 12th, there's a "Revolution Brews & Piano Tunes" event for beer lovers.
Donations can be made on the Mercy Home website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagost. patrick's dayvirtual viewing partymarch for kidsmental healthdonations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARCH FOR KIDS
What to know about March for Our Lives
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine eligibility expands
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Reducing stress in two minutes or less, expert says
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
Teen boys charged with Clearing carjacking
Show More
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor among 11 shot in weekend violence
VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan kick off NBA All-Star coverage with vaccine talk
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News