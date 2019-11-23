Community & Events

More than 2K turkeys to be given away during Chicago area giveaways

More than 2,000 turkeys will be distributed to families in need Saturday during a series of giveaways around the Chicagoland area.

Alderman Emma Mitts will distribute free turkeys and dinner fixings during the annual 37th Ward Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Turkeys will be distributed to over 1,000 families from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ronald McNair School, 4820 W. Walton.

The Black McDonald's Operators Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will host its last turkey giveaway of the season Saturday. The giveaway starts at 8 a.m. at 3639 169th Street, Hammond, Indiana. The event is first come, first served and only one turkey will be given out per household.

In suburban County Club Hills, Alderman Ricardo D. Spivey will host his annual turkey giveaway. He plans to provide a turkey for 200 families from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Provincetown Clubhouse, 400 Provincetown Drive.

Members of St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood will pass out 800 turkeys to community residents at 12 p.m.
