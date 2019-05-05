Community & Events

Mother's Day creations for sale at MADE Art Market

From art to food, clothing to lotions, jewelry to home décor, everything at the one-day market is made by hand by the people who love making them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- MADE Mother's Day Market has unique, handmade gifts made by Chicago artists. From art to food, clothing to lotions, jewelry to home décor, everything at the one-day market is made by hand by the people who love making them.

Event details

MADE-A Brand New Art Market for Fabulous Mother's Day Finds

When: Sunday, May 5
Hours: 11am-5pm

When: Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan Street, Chicago

Admission: Free

For more information visit http://www.amdurproductions.com/
