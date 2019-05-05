Mother's Day creations for sale at MADE Art Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- MADE Mother's Day Market has unique, handmade gifts made by Chicago artists. From art to food, clothing to lotions, jewelry to home décor, everything at the one-day market is made by hand by the people who love making them.
Event details
MADE-A Brand New Art Market for Fabulous Mother's Day Finds
When: Sunday, May 5
Hours: 11am-5pm
When: Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan Street, Chicago
Admission: Free
For more information visit http://www.amdurproductions.com/
