Newsviews: Helping neighborhoods recover

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pandemic and shutdown put many Chicago businesses on uncertain footing; then some were looted and destroyed during protests against the death of George Floyd.

Many of those businesses are in neighborhoods with mostly black residents.

So how do businesses start to rebuild and reopen? And how do their closures, even if temporary, affect the neighborhoods they're in?

Felicia Slaton-Young, is a founding member and Executive Director of the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

We're also talking with Elizabeth Abunaw, the founder and operator of Forty Acres Fresh Market.

Forty Acres is a produce startup Abunaw started when she noticed the lack of fresh food options on Chicago's west side.
