Newsviews: My Block My Hood My City

Simple things that others might take for granted are opportunities these kids can't even imagine.
My Block, My Hood, My City is doing something to change that, helping to expand their understanding of the city and connect with the world.
Our guest is the organization's CEO and founder, Jahmal Cole.
MY CITY, MY BLOCK PART 2
Cole said he used to sell books downtown when someone from the Cook County Jail read one of the books and asked him to come talk to the teenagers. He said when he got there no one wanted to hear him speak, but when he finally got the kids to engage they all talked about their "block" and their "hood," and that's how he came up with "My Block, My Hood, My City."
From Egdewater to Greek Town, Cole said its all about exposing the kids to new areas and things they never thought was within reach.
