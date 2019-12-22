Chicago

Newsviews: My Block My Hood My City

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In some parts of Chicago young people may only be familiar with their block and their neighborhood, while never experiencing some of the best known parts of the city and never having a chance to connect.

Simple things that others might take for granted are opportunities these kids can't even imagine.

My Block, My Hood, My City is doing something to change that, helping to expand their understanding of the city and connect with the world.

Our guest is the organization's CEO and founder, Jahmal Cole.

Cole said he used to sell books downtown when someone from the Cook County Jail read one of the books and asked him to come talk to the teenagers. He said when he got there no one wanted to hear him speak, but when he finally got the kids to engage they all talked about their "block" and their "hood," and that's how he came up with "My Block, My Hood, My City."

From Egdewater to Greek Town, Cole said its all about exposing the kids to new areas and things they never thought was within reach.

To find out more or to get one of Cole's books, visit https://www.formyblock.org/.
