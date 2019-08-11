Newsviews: READI Chicago

The violence got national attention at the same time people across the country are talking about ways to reduce gun violence, since those two mass shootings.
There is no single solution but a program called READI Chicago works to connect the people most likely to be involved in gun violence with the support they need to change their path.
The program provides training, employment opportunities as well as other support services along with cognitive behavioral therapy.
Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director of READI Chicago joins ABC7 to talka about the program.
