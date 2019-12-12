chicago proud

North Lawndale hospital throws annual holiday bash for pediatric patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual holiday party for pediatric patients and their families at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital was held Wednesday.

The event takes place each year at the North Lawndale hospital. Patients and their families get pizza, a gift, and a chance to visit with Santa. Each child gets two gifts; one fun and one practical, while parents get a $20 Target gift card.

The nonprofit organization KT's Kids sponsored the party and provided the presents, which are gathered during their annual toy drive. All children in the hospital, not just patients, are invited to attend.
