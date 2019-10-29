Northwestern Univ. proposes two-year trial to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern University wants a two-year trial to hold up to seven non-athletic events at the arena each year.
People living near campus have mixed feelings about the proposal.
"For a few hours it's annoying, but it's not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things," said Evanston resident Jonathan Baum.
"This says that all the neighborhoods, all the neighbors are not as important as Northwestern," said fellow resident Mary Rosinski.
Last year, the arena wrapped up a multi-million dollar renovation. The $110 million plan included new seating, concession areas and restrooms.
It's was the first renovation of the more than 60-year-old arena since the 1980's.
The city council plans to vote on the proposal next month.