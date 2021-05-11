Online vaccine ambassador course offered for free by Malcolm X College

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to getting the COVID shot, people in the Black and Latinx community continue to have lower vaccination rates. But a new program aims to change that.The Chicago Department of Public Health has teamed up with the City Colleges of Chicago to launch a class that teaches people to become trusted vaccine ambassadors in their communities."Our goal is to turn anyone in Chicago who wants to become vaccine ambassador, we want to give some support in terms of doing that," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.Community members can take the two-hour, online vaccine ambassador course offered through Malcolm X College for free. It will address the reasons why there may be hesitancy in getting the vaccine and how to approach difficult conversations."There's so much information out there about COVID-19 vaccines and we thought it imperative to separate fact from fiction," said David Sanders, Malcom X College.Meanwhile, the city of Evanston is taking its own measures to get more people vaccinated. It teamed up with Second Baptist Church and several other organizations to make a video to appeal to people in the Black and Latinx community."We had other pastors and clergy. We had professionals from the community, we had folks who work a regular 9 to 5 job," said Rev. Michael Nabors, Second Baptist Church.Nabors has faith the video will make a difference because he says people are more inclined to listen to their peers."That video, I believe, will make a real big impact when people will finally see it," he said.