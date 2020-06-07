Community & Events

Gov. Pritzker attends Maywood day of action

Illinois Legislative Black Caucus hosting several days of action across Chicago area
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker will attend a day of action Sunday in the western suburbs.

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is hosting a four-day series of days of action to help rebuild communities.

While many peacefully protested to end injustice and systemic racism after racial acts of violence, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, others took advantage of the moment by damaging many businesses and properties, state officials said.

Together the Black Caucus and governor discussed how to move forward both in terms of rebuilding communities and providing equitable resources for black communities.

The event will be in Maywood at noon. Officials plan to hand out masks and census resources at the Fred Hampton Pool, 300 Oak St.

Pritzker praised the local leaders and called for accountability among police at a day of action in Calumet City Saturday.

"We have to repair the damage to black communities, and that's damage that's resulted from years of disinvestment," he said. "I'm here to let you know you have an ally in the governor's office."
