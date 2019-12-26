Registration open for Great Chicago Blood Drive in January

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's your chance to help someone in need and it doesn't cost a dime.
ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the Great Chicago Blood Drive coming up in January.
It'll be held on Wednesday, January 15 at four different locations. You can donate blood on the 7th floor of the Merchandise Mart, the Drake Hotel in Oak Brook, the Sullivan Community Center in Vernon Hills and at the Performing Arts Center in Munster, Indiana.
Registration for the blood drive is currently open. Anyone interested in making an appointment can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or find more information by clicking here.
