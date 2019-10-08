rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson to spend 78th birthday visiting Cook County Jail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is Reverend Jesse Jackson's 78th birthday and he's celebrating by helping others in Chicago.

Rev. Jackson plans to spend part of the day eating lunch with men and women who are incarcerated at the Cook County Jail.

He plans to talk to them about the electoral process and helping them with the voter registration process.

