Seniors, teens celebrate Mardi Gras together

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Seniors battling dementia and teens with special needs celebrated Mardi Gras together in Oak Lawn by making King Cakes!Grace Point Place's Meredith Morris said this is a way for Grace Point Place residents to remain engaged in activity instead of just watching an even. She added that it's nice to bring in the young energy as well.One of the teens from A.E.R.O. Special Education Cooperative, 14-year-old Paige Cihocki, liked that she "got to talk with someone who I can relate to a little bit."