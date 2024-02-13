Paczki Day crowds pack Chicago bakeries to pick up Fat Tuesday treat

It's Paczki Day and Chicago bakeries are serving up the traditional Fat Tuesday donuts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Paczki Day and crowds are packing Chicago area bakeries to pick up the jam-filed Polish pastries.

Weber's Bakery opened up early Tuesday to celebrate Paczki Day and to accommodate the excited customers.

Some in the crowd lined up as early as 3:15 a.m. to get their hands on the Polish donuts.

Weber's Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Chicago and to prepare for what's become a major food event for Chicagoans each year , they've been mixing and filling and frying dough all week long, nonstop.

"We have been doing this as long as I can remember and it's been getting bigger," owner Rebecca Weber said. "I feel like when I was working here in high school, which would be like 20 years ago, it was big, but it wasn't like this. We start selling them the Thursday before. There are even big that day, so it is just full speed ahead to today, which is the main day."

They started offering Paczki on Thursday, but Tuesday is the big day they work for.

They've got an assortment of 13 flavors at Weber's, like custard, jelly-filled, creme-filled, powdered sugar, strawberry.

Tuesday is traditionally known as Fat Tuesday.