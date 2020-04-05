Neighbors applaud first responders in downtown Chicago; DJ spins tracks from West Loop balcony

South Loop neighbors cheered for first responders from the windows of their homes in downtown Chicago Saturday at 8 p.m.
The movement, known as Chicago Unite At Night, coordinates a singalong, followed by a cheer and applause, every night.
"It's just very reflective and it's a little bit of an escape for everyone who's here and doing this all together in unity," said Laarni Livings, who organized the event.
For more information, visit the movement's Facebook page here.
Meanwhile, a local DJ is also trying to bring some positive energy during the COVID-19 crisis. DJ Quantify said he's on a mission to dance away the blues of the pandemic.
His balcony DJ skills have become a fan favorite for his neighbors in the West Loop.
He's also streaming his DJ set on Facebook Live so everyone out there can bust a move.
DJ Quantify said he wants people to stay safe during this time, but also hopes he can provide some fun in the process.