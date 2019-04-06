chicago proud

The Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This month, The Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place to celebrate 25 years of uplifting and empowering African-American Women.

Attendees will be able to enjoy educational seminars, beauty makeovers and a one-of-a kind shopping experience aimed at supporting small business owners.

The Expo is Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14 at McCormick Place. You can purchases tickets at local Walgreens stores, or at the door.

The kick-off for this year's celebration will be hosted by ABC 7's Cheryl Burton.

On Thursday, April 11, 25 Chicago-area women will be recognized for their accomplishments at The Black Women's Expo "First Look" Gala. Merry Green, founder of the Black Women's Expo, visited our State Street Studio to explain why this event is so important to the African-American community. ABC 7 Chicago is a proud media sponsor of this event.

For more information, visit The Black Womens Expo.
