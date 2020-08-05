community journalist

'We believe that access to food is a right not a privilege,' The Love Fridge helping people find and donate healthy foods

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO,IL (WLS) -- Colorful Refrigerators are popping along some sidewalks on the city's West Side- but they aren't for sale. These refrigerators are called Love Fridges and they're being place to help supply families in need with nutritious foods.

"I noticed that through my feed these community fridges were popping up within New York and decided to go to one and stocked it. And I asked how can I get down? And that I was going to my home city of Chicago and wanted to make it happen over there," said Ramon Radius, founder of Love Fridges Chicago.

Radius, a photographer, said he reached out to as many people he knew to make it happen. So far there are three current community fridges running. Two in Little Village, one in Bridgeport. Everything is donation based, from the food to the refrigerators. Neighbors can take what they need, and leave what they can.

"The recent pandemic has highlighted, it's definitely highlighted inequalities in our food system in Chicago. So we've been seeking to establish community refrigerators throughout the city especially in areas where access to food is particularly challenging," said Lisa Armstrong, one of the organizers for The Love Fridge Chicago.

The Love Fridge is working with local community gardens and organizations that donate fresh fruits and vegetables. Radius said the sky is the limit of how many community fridges they'll open up on the South and West Side communities of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslittle villagecommunity journalistfoodfree fooddonationshealth food
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Cycling studio takes their classes outside
Senior dogs spend golden years at this retirement center
Little Village volunteers renovate food gardens in areas in need of fresh foods, vegetables
Family asks others to wear masks to protect daughter with rare disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
CPS announces all-remote learning to start year
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Show More
9-part series filled with Broadway faces premiers Wednesday
Trump floats giving RNC acceptance speech from White House
Tens of thousands expected in small South Dakota town for biker rally despite COVID-19
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
Streamwood man charged in June deadly shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square
More TOP STORIES News