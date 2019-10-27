Community & Events

Thousands attend commissioning of Navy's newest ship USS Indianapolis at Indiana port

By
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WLS) -- Thousands of people showed up Saturday to see the U.S. Navy put its newest combat ship, USS Indianapolis, into active service.

"The USS Indianapolis brings with it a very special, in fact, an emotional meaning for Hoosiers," said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. "And it's not just because it's named the Indianapolis."

The Navy vessel was commissioned at the Port of Indiana in Burns Harbor Saturday. It's the fourth to bear the name USS Indianapolis.

The second one is best known. It was sunk by a Japanese submarine in 1945 while returning from a Pacific island, where it delivered key components for the atomic bomb.

"In July 1945, Indianapolis completed a top secret high-speed trip to deliver components of Little Boy, the first nuclear weapon ever used in combat," said Navy Commander Joseph Mitzen.

Mitzen said about 300 of the nearly 1,200 crew members went down with the ship.

"The remaining 890 faced exposure, dehydration, salt water poisoning and shark attacks while stranded in the open ocean with few life boats and almost no food and water," Mitzen said.

He said the sinking of the USS Indianapolis "resulted in the greatest single loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the United States Navy."

Some of the men who survived attended the commissioning ceremony Saturday.

"Their legacy, the very spirit of that 1945 crew now sails with you all," Holcomb said. "That brings with it a huge responsibility."

The ship will be stationed at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsburns harbornavyu.s. & worldworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU negotiations down to 'major issues' on 10th day of strike
Woman dies in fiery car crash into McCormick Place, police say
2 men shot in car at stoplight on West Side
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to boycott Trump's speech at law enforcement conference
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
Devastating wildfire in California leads to mass evacuations, power outages
Meet the South Asian community that helped create Chicago's Little India
Show More
Waukegan man accused of sexually assaulting boy, transmitting HIV
Nonprofit donates thousands of winter coats to Chicago children
Man charged with sharing videos of child sexual abuse, torture
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
More TOP STORIES News