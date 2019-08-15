USO's Clark After Dark block party benefits military members and their families

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The USO Clark After Dark block party is being held Thursday night. The annual event benefits hundreds of thousands of military members and their families.For the 11th year, the USO of Illinois partnered with 42nd Ward Alderman Brandon Reilly, Boss Bar and Jewel-Osco for the downtown block party. The party featured live music from Sixteen Candles and Liquidated Damages, and food form Chicago Cut, Bub City, Mozzarepas, Roll'd Up and more.The Chicago Automobile Association will also be on hand to present the USO of Illinois with a check for the money raised during July's BBQ for the Troops.