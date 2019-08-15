Community & Events

USO's Clark After Dark block party benefits military members and their families

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The USO Clark After Dark block party is being held Thursday night. The annual event benefits hundreds of thousands of military members and their families.

For the 11th year, the USO of Illinois partnered with 42nd Ward Alderman Brandon Reilly, Boss Bar and Jewel-Osco for the downtown block party. The party featured live music from Sixteen Candles and Liquidated Damages, and food form Chicago Cut, Bub City, Mozzarepas, Roll'd Up and more.

The Chicago Automobile Association will also be on hand to present the USO of Illinois with a check for the money raised during July's BBQ for the Troops.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northmilitarypartyfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Men charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed 2
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
Show More
Team Oracle takes CPS student sky high
Banana-killing fungus may cause shortage of fruit, increase in prices
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Illinois health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
More TOP STORIES News