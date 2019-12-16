Community & Events

West Englewood group aims to gift 7,000 presents to residents this holiday season

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Englewood-based organization hopes to lift its neighborhood above violence this holiday season through gift-giving.

I Grow Chicago threw a party Sunday, with a goal of supporting 300 families and more than 800 children. The group gave out donated gifts and wanted to ensure every child has multiple toys. Organizers planned to hand out about 7,000 presents.

"We create community. We build a place where people are wanted, connected and belong," said Robbin Carroll, executive director and founder of I Grow Chicago. "Our parents get to give the Christmas gifts. So we like to say that we do Christmas with dignity."

Eight-year-old Bethanny Anderson regularly has fun at I Grow Chicago, located in the 6400-block of South Honore Street, with crafts and homework help. But Sunday she and her mother, Tara Anderson, got to focus on holiday fun.

"He gave me Winnie the Pooh!" Bethanny said.

Santa was in attendance Sunday, as well.

"This basically helps out a lot of parents, take a lot of, some of, the burden off," Tara said.

Find out more about I Grow Chicago at IGrowChicago.org.
