Community & Events

West Suburban Community Pantry reopens doors for families in need with help from Amazon Fresh

By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Suburban Community Pantry reopens doors for families in need

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The West Suburban Community Pantry reopened its doors for in-person shoppers Wednesday morning thanks to a new partnership with Amazon Fresh.

The pantry is for families who need help getting back on their feet and serves seven communities in DuPage and Will counties.

A ribbon-cutting marked the re-opening of the pantry in Woodridge. After a successful campaign to raise more than $600,000 families who can now come back to shop in person will notice a newly renovated facility.

"It's turning a corner in terms of our service being able to continue to expand to reach more people in the community," said Laura Coyle, executive director of the West Suburban Community Pantry.

During the pandemic, the pantry pivoted to offer a virtual online ordering system and curbside pick-up at the Woodridge facility and remote sites throughout DuPage and Will Counties. That will stay in place.

So with a new way of serving people coupled with the renovation which brought more shelving for more capacity, the Amazon Fresh store in Naperville is also adding it's support.

"We really pride ourselves on our fresh produce and our fresh meat and seafood that we provide at our store so we are able to give back right now and this is a great opportunity to give back to the community," said Sarafina Pastrana with Amazon Fresh.

About 5,600 neighbors in and around the area which also includes Lisle, Westmont, Willowbrook, Bolingbrook and Romeoville rely on this food pantry for support and the need is growing.

Meanwhile, pantry officials say they're celebrating new beginnings.

"We really hope we are there. We feel like this is a turning point for us in for the community and that it's a time to celebrate surviving the past year," Coyle said.

Due to that successful campaign to raise money pantry officials say it will allow them to double the number of people they will be able to serve in the coming years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswoodridgelislewillowbrookwestmontbolingbrookromeovillefood bank
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
Man evades officers during Chicago police standoff, SWAT response
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
CPD: Man wanted for sexually abusing girl, 10, in Logan Square
IL reports 408 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Peacocks causing trouble for Calif. neighborhood
Explosive device thrown through home's window: Evanston police
Show More
Man charged in Julie Ann Hanson 1972 Naperville murder extradited
CTA unveils rendering for new State and Lake train station
Shootings in Chicago: 14 shot, 1 fatally Tuesday
CDC issues new COVID travel guidance for 120 countries
Chicago Weather: Humid, isolated storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News