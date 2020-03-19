chicago proud

Kids from Wilmette parish make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Jesse Kirsch
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Making hundreds of phone calls this week, children from Wilmette's Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish are reaching out to community members most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

"We all have basic needs. Going to the grocery, picking up prescriptions. And we want to make that easy to seniors who may be more prone to getting this infection and this virus," explained 17-year-old Kate Vallace who is organizing what she said is a growing group of volunteers making calls to roughly 800 senior citizens.

"We just say 'Hi, how are you?' We check in, let them know that someone is here to help them," Vallace said, adding, "It's hard that we can't go to church during this time so we like to say a Hail Mary together."

Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier's pastor, Fr. Wayne Watts, said this is at the core of Church teachings.

"It's putting our faith into action," said Watts, adding of the seniors, "Some of them live alone, some of them don't have family around. And I thought how nice it would be to have some of our great young people call them."

Nancy Lou Kelly is looking forward to receiving one of these phone calls.

"We all need human connection," Kelly said.

She's fortunate enough to have family dropping off groceries at her door. But she's grateful to know the parish is ready to help as well.

"It makes me feel wonderful. It makes me feel secure. It makes me feel loved," Kelly said.

Watts says community members will make hundreds of follow up calls as well, ensuring this parish is connected even if it's physically isolated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmettecoronaviruscatholic churchcoronavirus illinoisseniorschicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Mount Prospect mini libraries transform into pantries during COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago mom, son paint rocks to spread positivity amid pandemic
Mokena teen saves dad with CPR
'March for Kids' campaign asks for help this St. Patrick's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
Show More
StreetWise magazine starts fundraiser for vendors during COVID-19
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in Indiana: 56 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
More TOP STORIES News