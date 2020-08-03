Cook County officials release new voluntary guidelines as COVID-19 cases rise

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Public health officials said the test positivity rate in suburban Cook County is now at 5.8%, up from 5.2%.The growing number of 18 to 29-year-old testing positive for COVID-19 is driving the increase, officials said.Officials issued new guidelines, including limiting bars that do not serve for to limit their service to outdoor only.Establishments that do serve food should limit to six people per table, officials said.Indoor fitness classes have been limited to maximum of ten people and personal services, including facials and shaves that require mask removal should stop those services, according to the new guidelines.The guidelines mirror similar rules in place in Chicago and county officials say it is important to be on the same page because so many people split their time between the city and suburbs Cook County.The guidelines issued by the county are considered, for now, voluntary. They are voluntary in part because the county lacks the same enforcement ability as local municipalities, but officials said they are hopeful that business owners will do the right thing.Officials said the rise in cases is also being driven by case clusters resulting from large gatherings, including day camps, summer parties and large weddings.