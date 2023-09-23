The annual Forest Preserves of Cook County's Party for the Preserves kicks off fall forest events that run through November..

Party for the Preserves kicks-off for fall

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The annual Forest Preserves of Cook County's Party for the Preserves kicks off fall forest events that run through November.

This is an opportunity for residents to get familiar with what the preserves have to offer.

Events are scheduled throughout the day Saturday:

Bilingual Bird Migration Walk/Caminata Bilingüe Sobre la Migración de Aves

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center in Lemont at 8:30 a.m.

Bike Ride: Party for the Preserves

Beaubien Woods in Chicago at 10 a.m.

Salsa Dance

Thatcher Woods Pavilion in River Forest at 11 a.m.

Party for the Preserves Program

Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington at 12 p.m.

Fourth Annual Fall Nature Fest

LaBagh Woods, Foster and Cicero in Chicago at 12 p.m.

Party for the Preserves

Includes paddling on the lake, food and more, to be followed by Funkadesi concert, ending with optional night walks and s'mores

Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs at 4 p.m.