Cook County indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday, with face masks required in bars, restaurants

People will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
RELATED: Chicago Travel Advisory updated with Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania among states added
"We are in a dangerous period, with the Delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health said in a statement Friday. "We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus."
Similar to Chicago's mask mandate that took effect Friday, face masks may only be removed when eating or drinking.
WATCH: So what's the safest mask to wear? Doctor weighs in
According to the CCDPH order, businesses will be required to post signage that states that masks are required. CCDPH has created a sign that can be posted by employers and it can be found on the CCDPH website.
"As the virus changes, we need to adapt our guidance and recommendations to keep residents safe," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. "This variant is highly contagious and represents over 90 percent of our recent cases. We must act now."