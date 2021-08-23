coronavirus chicago

Cook County indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday, with face masks required in bars, restaurants

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cook Co. indoor mask mandate takes effect Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, suburban Cook County will follow Chicago's lead and reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

People will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

"We are in a dangerous period, with the Delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health said in a statement Friday. "We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus."

Similar to Chicago's mask mandate that took effect Friday, face masks may only be removed when eating or drinking.

Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.



According to the CCDPH order, businesses will be required to post signage that states that masks are required. CCDPH has created a sign that can be posted by employers and it can be found on the CCDPH website.

"As the virus changes, we need to adapt our guidance and recommendations to keep residents safe," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. "This variant is highly contagious and represents over 90 percent of our recent cases. We must act now."
