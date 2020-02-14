Politics

ABC7 to present 2 live debates in Democratic, Republican races for Cook County State's Attorney

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the run-up to the March 17 primary election, ABC 7 Chicago will be the home for two, live debates, continuing the station's long-standing tradition of producing and broadcasting political debates. ABC 7 will partner with the League of Women Voters of Cook County and Univision Chicago to present two, hour-long, commercial-free debates. On Thursday, February 27 the Republican candidates running for the office of Cook County State's Attorney, Christopher Pfannkuche and Patrick O'Brien, will debate at 7 PM. On Friday, February 28 the Democratic candidates running for Cook County State's Attorney, incumbent Kim Foxx, Bill Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti, will debate at 7 PM.

The Republican Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, Thursday, February 27 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March at 1 PM. ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Cheryl Burton will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Enrique Rodriguez.

Click here for coverage and video of the full Republican candidates debate

The Democratic Cook County State's Attorney debate will be presented LIVE, on Friday, February 28 at 7 PM on ABC 7's 7.2. It will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com; the ABC 7 News app and the ABC 7 Facebook page. It will air on ABC 7's main channel, 7.1 on Sunday, March 1 at Noon. ABC 7 Anchor/Reporter Judy Hsu will moderate the debate. Candidates will field questions from panelists including ABC 7 Political reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago News Anchor Erika Maldonado.

Click here for coverage and video of the full Democrat candidates debate

Univision Chicago WGBO 66 will air the Republican Debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Saturday, February 29 at 5 PM and the Democratic debate for Cook County State's Attorney on Sunday, March 1 at 10 AM. The debates will be streamed live on the Univision Chicago App at 7 PM on February 27 and 28th.

The League of Women Voters of Cook County, and Univision Chicago are ABC 7's partners in these debates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatepoliticscook county state's attorney
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News