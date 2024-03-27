Under 1.6K votes separate Dem. Cook Count state's attorney candidates as vote count continues

The Cook County state's attorney election results have narrowed to fewer than 1,600 votes between Clayton Harris III and Eileen O'Neill Burke.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More votes have been counted in the Democratic race for Cook County state's attorney.

Just under 1,600 just votes separate Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III after 474 additional votes were added to the total.

O'Neill Burke is still holding on to her lead with 262,379 votes to Harris' 260,781 votes and there are still more ballots to count.

O'Neill Burk's campaign said in a statement, "We have a strong and vigilant team of volunteers, attorneys, and former judges monitoring the vote count process closely. We are prepared for any next step."

The Harris campaign said, "We are prepared for a range of outcomes, including a potential recount. Our legal team is monitoring the vote counting closely, and we will determine the path forward at the appropriate time."