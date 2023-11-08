Former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti officially launches Cook County state's attorney bid

Former Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti is officially launching a Cook County state's attorney bid after Kim Foxx will not seek reelection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago alderman and veteran attorney officially announced he's running for Cook County state's attorney Wednesday.

Bob Fioretti was expected to be at the Billy Goat Tavern on West Madison Street Wednesday morning to say he's running as a Republican.

Fioretti previously ran for Cook County Board president and lost to Toni Preckwinkle.

State's Attorney Kim Foxx is not seeking reelection for a third term.

A former appellate court justice launched a bid to replace Foxx in July.

Justice Eileen O'Neill Burke said she wants to bring integrity to the office, and make sure violent criminals are kept behind bars.

Burke is a former assistant state's attorney and defense attorney who most recently served as an appellate court justice.

Clayton Harris III, a professor of public policy at the University of Chicago, has also announced he's running.

Richard Boykin said he'll launch his candidacy soon. Others considering running include Jim Durkin and Joe Ferguson.