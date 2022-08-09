Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx files to vacate 8 murder convictions tied to ex-CPD detective

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said she has filed motions to vacate eight murder convictions tied to an ex-Chicago police detective.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, could be thrown out Tuesday.

The cases are going before different judges at the Cook County Courthouse. They are all tied to allegations of misconduct by former CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Twenty four cases so far have been vacated and there could be many more.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has filed motions asking the court to vacate eight different cases today with murder convictions involving former Chicago police detective Rey Guevara.

Those accused by Guevara have always said their cases were tainted.

Foxx said, when questioned, Guevara himself, repeatedly pleaded his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. He's accused of manipulating investigations and framing victims.

"Today, we are announcing that we will no longer oppose post-conviction litigation for eight individuals who were convicted of murder because we no longer believe in the validity of these convictions," Foxx said.

Several men wrongfully accused by Guevara's investigations have already been set free.

The Chicago police detective is retired and has not been charged, but Foxx said perjury charges are not out of the question.

Three more cases are now being reviewed and investigated by the states attorney's office to possibly be overturned. If all of the cases are vacated, it would bring the total to 35 cases.